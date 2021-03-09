Cincinnati Library spotlighting “Lucky Day” shamrock books

Want to find out if you have the luck o’ the Irish this St. Patrick’s Day? Then visit your local Cincinnati Public Library and get ready to go on an indoor shamrock hunt.

Taking place at all Cincinnati Library branches, patrons are invited to search for Lucky Day books – popular new titles that have several holds on them, except these books are available for immediate checkout. Set aside on a special shelf or table, you can identify the Lucky Day books by the white and green shamrock on the side.

What’s the catch? You can’t put holds on these books. You have to be “lucky” enough to catch them out and available on a trip to your neighborhood branch. There are Lucky Day DVDS available as well.

Customers may only check out two Lucky Day items at a time: Lucky Day books for three weeks with one courtesy renewal for another three weeks; Lucky Day DVDs for seven days with one courtesy renewal for another week.

https://cincinnatilibrary.org