Kennedy Heights Arts Center offers out-of-the-box experiences for a creative night ‘in’

Ready for some screen-free entertainment?

Kennedy Heights Arts Center has teamed up with a diverse group of local artists to curate custom kits for a creative night “in” with family or friends, delivered right to your door.

Artigo at Home provides all you need for a fun, out-of-the-ordinary experience for families, couples or friends.

Cedric Michael Cox

Local professional artists designed five interactive, themed experiences drawn from their unique arts practice:

Dream Weaving by Latausha Cox uses vision boards to help participants build a web of their dreams with fibers, paper and more.

by uses vision boards to help participants build a web of their dreams with fibers, paper and more. Artist Cedric Michael Cox shares his style and techniques as participants create their own abstract paintings with Watercolor Painting Party.

shares his style and techniques as participants create their own abstract paintings with Metamorph: A Game of Change by artist collective The Idea Factory incorporates elements of the absurd and the subconscious into a silly, surrealist parlor game for indoors or out.

by artist collective incorporates elements of the absurd and the subconscious into a silly, surrealist parlor game for indoors or out. Visual and performance artist Lindsey (Sparklezilla) Whittle offers two experiences to try: create artful collages to mail to friends or strangers with Mail Art (inspired by artist Ray Johnson), or transform basic daily actions into performance art with Fluxus: Performance and Play

Lindsey Whittle

Each box contains instructions and materials for a 1-2 hour interactive activity for small groups to create lasting memories from the comfort of their living room.

Artigo at Home kits for up to four participants: $39-$59. Custom kits for groups up to 10 available. Order online for curbside pick-up at Kennedy Heights Arts Center or select delivery via USPS for an additional fee.

kennedyarts.org/artigo-at-home