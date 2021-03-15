Kennedy Heights Arts Center offers out-of-the-box experiences for a creative night ‘in’

Ready for some screen-free entertainment?
Kennedy Heights Arts Center has teamed up with a diverse group of local artists to curate custom kits for a creative night “in” with family or friends, delivered right to your door.
Artigo at Home provides all you need for a fun, out-of-the-ordinary experience for families, couples or friends.
Local professional artists designed five interactive, themed experiences drawn from their unique arts practice:
- Dream Weaving by Latausha Cox uses vision boards to help participants build a web of their dreams with fibers, paper and more.
- Artist Cedric Michael Cox shares his style and techniques as participants create their own abstract paintings with Watercolor Painting Party.
- Metamorph: A Game of Change by artist collective The Idea Factory incorporates elements of the absurd and the subconscious into a silly, surrealist parlor game for indoors or out.
- Visual and performance artist Lindsey (Sparklezilla) Whittle offers two experiences to try: create artful collages to mail to friends or strangers with Mail Art (inspired by artist Ray Johnson), or transform basic daily actions into performance art with Fluxus: Performance and Play
Each box contains instructions and materials for a 1-2 hour interactive activity for small groups to create lasting memories from the comfort of their living room.
Artigo at Home kits for up to four participants: $39-$59. Custom kits for groups up to 10 available. Order online for curbside pick-up at Kennedy Heights Arts Center or select delivery via USPS for an additional fee.