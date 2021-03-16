Cincinnati Chamber kicks off 16th C-Change class

C-Change is kicking off its sixteenth class with 55 people who represent various career and life experiences and who aspire to be civic leaders.
The leadership development program is a part of the Leadership Center’s suite of offerings at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. C-Change is designed for mid-career leaders looking to increase their impact in the region, expand their professional and personal networks, and further develop their leadership abilities. Members of the 2021 class come from a variety of backgrounds, occupations, and employers.
“This program is built to provide advancing leaders an opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and community resources in a meaningful way, while enhancing their leadership skills,” said Andrea Mersmann, leadership programs manager for the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “The unique relationships established in each class allow participants to not only expand their networks, but create invaluable professional friends invested in impacting regional development.”
The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber has a history of providing leadership development beginning with the launch of Leadership Cincinnati USA more than 40 years ago. Since then, more than 3,500 leaders have participated in the chamber’s cohort programs expanding leadership competencies, business connections, and their loyalty to the region.
C-Change is presented by Fifth Third Bank.
The C-Change Class of 2021:
- Steven Acosta, Fifth Third Bank
- Tony Almaguer, University of Cincinnati
- Shimon Bachrach, Ohio National Financial Services
- Jamie Barron, The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
- Skye Barry, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.
- Christian Bradley, TriHealth
- Jonathan Budde, Skanska USA
- Jonathan Buening, ArtsWave
- Christopher Capato, Kroger Co.
- Doug Cushman, Ernst & Young
- Jack Estael, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati – Central Parkway
- Kylee Fisher, Great American Insurance Group
- Daniel Flynn, St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati (SVDP)
- Derrick Gentry, Hamilton County Clerk’s Office
- Peter Gillespie, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies
- Dr. Angelica Hardee, American Heart Association
- Guy Harmon, Messer Construction Co.
- M. Zack Hohl, Graydon, Head & Ritchey, LLP
- Eric Hornung, RKCA
- Timothy Hsu, GBBN Architects Inc.
- Bridget Hughes, Truepoint Wealth Counsel
- Bruce Jeffery, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati
- Cassie Johnson, Western & Southern Financial Group
- Jason Jonovski, Frost Brown Todd, LLC
- Anthony Kahny, TriVersity Construction
- Mark Kinsel, PNC Wealth Management & Hawthorn Family Office
- Julia Kops, Perfetti Van Melle
- John Krehbiel, Brixey and Meyer
- Nicholas Maronde, Marsh & McLennan Agency
- Bradley Mason, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber
- Maeve Mason, Duke Energy
- Shawn Masterson, U.S. Bank
- Megan M. Okun, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, LLP
- Erica Page, PhD., Learning Through Art, Inc
- Amanda Parker-Wolery, Art Academy of Cincinnati
- Bryen Pinkard, Core Specialty Insurance
- Kandice Powell, SageSure
- Heather Ratliff, Elevar Design Group
- Sravan Reddy, The E.W. Scripps Company
- Kristin Riepenhoff, FOTOFOCUS
- Adam Rogier, Huntington National Bank
- Erik Schousboe, 84.51°
- Angel Scott, Paycor, Inc.
- Eric Severson, Fifth Third Bank
- Stephanie Shewmon, Shewmon Communications
- Ritu Singh, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP
- Abby Sturgill, The Kroger Co.
- Jake Suer, HGC Construction
- Adam Swick, Refinery Ventures
- Kevin Thomas, Constellation Wealth Advisors
- Jeremy Thomas, MCM CPAs & Advisors
- Michael Vassar, Bartlett Wealth Management
- Allison A. Westfall, Keating Muething & Klekamp, PLL
- Shannon Wrona, PNC
- Jeff Yund, BedRock Data Solutions