Cincinnati Children’s joins Phlow Corp. to address drug shortages

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center joins the launch of Children’s Hospital Coalition: Powered by PhlowTM (CHC).

This first-in-kind coalition brings together some of the top children’s hospitals across the nation with Phlow Corp. to provide access to medicines necessary to sustain life and conquer disease.

“As members of the coalition, we will help tackle issues surrounding essential medicine shortages and the drug supply chain,” said Steve Davis, MD, MMM, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children’s. “I am looking forward to this major collaboration and the results it will produce not only at our medical center but also at children’s hospitals everywhere.”

Shortages of essential medicines are a persistent problem across the United States. A 2019 survey of 330 U.S. hospitals, including 29 pediatric hospitals, demonstrated that medicine shortages disproportionately impact children’s hospitals. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed further vulnerabilities in the overall U.S. hospital supply chain.

To address this issue, the CHC is charged with a mission to deliver on the promise of ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality, affordable essential medicines to treat children.

“Short supply of high-quality essential medicines is a problem that children’s hospitals face across the country,” said David Mayhaus, PharmD, MS, vice president of patient services for Cincinnati Children’s. “The CHC will work to help ensure the reliable and affordable supply of high-quality essential medicines. The program will aggregate demand and provide opportunities to collaborate with top children’s hospitals across the nation. I am excited to contribute to this initiative and watch its work benefit pediatric care.”

The coalition is working to further escalate this issue on the national agenda and encouraging children’s hospitals to join in this cause. Cincinnati Children’s is collaborating with other hospitals and Phlow to identify and prioritize the most needed essential medicines, including sterile injectable medicines and medications used to treat pediatric cancers and rare diseases.

In addition to Cincinnati Children’s, the other founding hospital members of the CHC are Arkansas Children’s, Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Children’s National, Children’s Wisconsin, Cook Children’s, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and Nationwide Children’s.