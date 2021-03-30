ArtsWave announces new outdoor parks concert series

As ArtsWave continues its 2021 Campaign efforts to fund the arts, the self-proclaimed “engine of the arts” also announces a series of free monthly outdoor concerts, “Enjoy the Arts @ Parks,” presented by Macy’s.

The new eight-month series will include multiple performances during each concert thanks to partnerships with a diverse set of art organizations and independent artists, as well as Great Parks of Hamilton County, City of Covington (Devou Park) and Boone County Parks (Boone Woods).

The first concert is at Devou Park on Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 5 p.m. It will feature gospel-southern rock by Redemption Brothers, melodic lyrics by Tracy Walker & Band, and a fusion of swing, jazz and rock by the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s Devou Doo Daddies.

Additional concert information can be found on the ArtsWave website.

Macy’s has sponsored ArtsWave’s Campaign event activities for more than 15 years, allowing ArtsWave to engage consumers across the region, especially during this time of year when the community comes together to fund the region’s arts.

Tracy Walker

Artswave is the largest community arts fund in the nation, made up of tens of thousands of donations from the region’s residents as well as support from hundreds of companies and organizations. Funds from the 2021 Campaign will support over 100 projects and organizations throughout the 15 counties that make up the Cincinnati Region.

New donors to ArtsWave and those increasing their last gift by 10% or more can also receive a year-long motor vehicle permit for free parking at all Great Parks of Hamilton County throughout 2021.

Donations to the arts can be made at artswave.org/give.