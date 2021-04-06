Habitat’s signature event still has a different look this year

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati’s signature event this weekend will look different again, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Habitat, which has been helping families with shelter for nearly 35 years, will team up April 10 with other organizations to conduct community clean-up and neighborhood beautification projects throughout a six-county region including Hamilton, Butler, Clermont and Warren counties in Ohio and Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky.

Traditionally, its “Rock the Block” event is held in one neighborhood. But due to COVID-19, “Rock the Block” will take place in six counties with small groups to allow for safe social distancing.

“Rock the Block” goes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A virtual kick-off event will begin at 7:45 a.m., and updates will be posted on Facebook and Instagram throughout the day.

Because COVID-19 has limited the number of volunteers at this year’s sites, most volunteer slots are full. But Habitat is encouraging Greater Cincinnatians to “rock their own block,” reaching out to neighbors or friends who may need help cleaning yards or minor paint projects and to share photos of their projects. Photos can also be posted on social media using the hashtags #RTB2021 on Instagram or by tagging Habitat for Humanity Greater Cincinnati on Facebook or Instagram.

Rock the Block is made possible through presenting sponsors Junk King, The Home Depot and Republic Bank. Other partners include Cincinnati HOPE coalition, First Financial Bank, Union Savings Bank, Guardian Savings Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, WDD Photography, Thrivent and La Soupe.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati is a nonprofit Christian housing ministry, part of one of the nation’s largest nonprofit federations. Since 1986, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati has built, renovated, or repaired more than 670 homes throughout a nine-county region.