ArtsWave awards nearly $400K in project grants over past year

ArtsWave has announced its second set of project grant recipients. These “Catalyzing Impact” grants ($166,000), combined with those announced earlier in its fiscal year ($231,000), amount to $397,000 in total funds supporting 67 organizations.

While ArtsWave amassed more than $13 million over the last year for the arts, in addition to administering hundreds of thousands of dollars in CARES Act funding, the significance of these grants is in how they enable the arts to impact the community.







Clockwise from top left: Ish Festival, MYCincinnati, Dancing Wheels and Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre

This set of grants will enable projects such as the following:

The “It’s Commonly Jazz” festival will move beyond its Bond Hill location – into OTR, Kennedy Heights and Walnut Hills – offering 14 neighborhood concerts while simulcasting its programming on its social media channels and reaching more people in the process.

Cincinnati Museum Center will present "Once Upon a Canvas: Storytelling through Art," an innovative, collaborative project which will bring together local artists of color, children and their families at the intersection of art and storytelling.

Dearborn Highlands Arts Council in Indiana will create a "Mural of Hope" by graduates of the Jail Chemical Addictions Program (JCAP), working with the assistance of an artist. This mural will tell their story of hope, and in addition, graduates will participate in workshops to explore color and healing through their art.

Ish Festival will present "Rising in Love," a new musical theater work by Philadelphia-based Rory Michelle Sullivan, which is a modern-day coming-of-age story about engaged interracial Millennial Jewish couple, who confront their fears and anxieties surrounding their upcoming marriage, turning to family and friends who help them learn what it takes to rise in love.

Through the upcoming production of "Big Fish," Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre will elevate their technical skills and create a stronger artistic vision for their production. Included will be: fantastical costuming elements, tricks such as launching people out of a cannon, and an almost cinematic flow from scene-to-scene. The construct of the show relies heavily on the use of projections, some which incorporate animation.

Vulcan's Forge Performing Arts Collaborative will bring the Dancing Wheels Dance Company to Memorial Hall in September to showcase its integrated dance technique using challenged dancers in wheelchairs, highlighting the talents of the challenged community while creating paid opportunities for local artists with disabilities.

MyCincinnati, a free, daily youth orchestra program serving 100 children in Price Hill will celebrate its 10th birthday through a major expansion of at last 30 new students along with reinvigorated programming.

See full list of project grant amounts below.

All approved projects were selected based on their ability to further ArtsWave’s vision to create a more vibrant regional economy and more connected community, emphasizing one or more of the arts sector’s Blueprint for Collective Action goals.

All of these projects are funded through the 2020 ArtsWave Campaign and the support of tens of thousands of individuals, companies and organizations. There is still time to donate to this year’s campaign as it wraps up this month.

For more information on ArtsWave’s grant and other funding opportunities, visit artswave.org/funding.

FY2021 Catalyzing Impact Grant Program – Spring 2021

The purpose of the Catalyzing Impact Grant Program is to encourage a breadth of programming through arts and cultural heritage projects that support the goals of ArtsWave’s Blueprint for Collective Action. In Spring 2021, over $165,000 in grant support was awarded to the following 28 organizations:

Organization FY21 Grant ARTE: Art Reconciliation Truth & Empowerment $5,000 BasketShop $3,730 CIFF $10,000 Cincinnati Museum Center $5,000 Cincinnati Nature Center $3,750 Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre, Inc. dba CAST $5,000 Community Happens Here, Inc. $1,880 Dearborn Highlands Arts Council, Inc. $3,700 Educational Theatre Association $5,000 Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Film Commission (DBA Film Cincinnati) $10,000 ish Festival (dba ish) $10,000 It’s Commonly Jazz $9,775 Jazz Vivace $6,500 KnowledgeWorks $5,000 Make Music Cincinnati $5,000 National Underground Railroad Freedom Center $7,500 Northern Kentucky University Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement $7,000 O’Keefe Music Foundation $5,000 Over-the-Rhine Community Housing $10,000 Over-the-Rhine Museum $1,000 Price Hill Arts Connection $9,834 Price Hill Will $10,000 Slavic Voices $750 Sunset Players/Arts Center at Dunham $3,480 The Center for Great Neighborhoods $5,000 Vulcan’s Forge Performing Arts Collaborative $10,000 Walterhoope $2,000 Westwood Works $5,000

FY2021 Catalyzing Impact Grant Program – Fall 2020

The purpose of the Catalyzing Impact Grant Program is to encourage a breadth of programming through arts and cultural heritage projects that support the goals of ArtsWave’s Blueprint for Collective Action. In fall 2020, nearly $231,000 in grant support was awarded to the following 39 organizations:

Organization FY21 Grant 4-Way Quartet LLC $6,000 A Mindful Moment $3,600 Academy of Cinematic Arts $8,000 Activities Beyond The Classroom – Fourthwall Youth Studios $6,000 Activities Beyond the Classroom – The Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund $4,100 American Legacy Theatre $5,000 Art Academy of Cincinnati $5,000 Art of the Piano $6,500 Art on the Streets $8,000 Artsville Corp $4,875 Band in a Bus $5,000 Chase Elementary-Cincinnati Public Schools $7,000 Church of Our Saviour/La Iglesia de Nuestro Salvador $6,000 Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (Memorial Hall) $6,500 Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble $10,000 Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition $6,500 Cincinnati Parks Foundation $7,000 Cincinnati Skirball Museum of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion $5,490 Cincinnati Song Initiative $4,900 College-Conservatory of Music/University of Cincinnati Foundation $8,000 Corporation for Findlay Market $10,000 Corryville Suzuki Project Inc. $6,000 Covington Partners $8,000 Creative Aging Cincinnati $6,000 Episcopal Retirement Services Affordable Living $6,500 i.imagine $2,100 Jazz Alive, Inc. $3,500 Keep Cincinnati Beautiful $8,000 Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc. (LADD) $6,500 Paloozanoire, LLC $5,000 Queen City Cabaret $1,300 Revolution Dance Theatre $8,000 SCPA Fund $3,000 Southbank Partners, Inc $7,000 The Catalytic Fund (Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky) $5,000 The Melindy Condo Association’s Northern Row Park $5,000 Warren County Arts Council, dba ArtScape Lebanon $5,000 Wave Pool $3,600