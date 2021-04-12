Arts/Culture News, Gifts/Grants

ArtsWave awards nearly $400K in project grants over past year

ArtsWave has announced its second set of project grant recipients. These “Catalyzing Impact” grants ($166,000), combined with those announced earlier in its fiscal year ($231,000), amount to $397,000 in total funds supporting 67 organizations.

While ArtsWave amassed more than $13 million over the last year for the arts, in addition to administering hundreds of thousands of dollars in CARES Act funding, the significance of these grants is in how they enable the arts to impact the community.

Clockwise from top left: Ish Festival, MYCincinnati, Dancing Wheels and Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre

This set of grants will enable projects such as the following:

  • The “It’s Commonly Jazz” festival will move beyond its Bond Hill location – into OTR, Kennedy Heights and Walnut Hills – offering 14 neighborhood concerts while simulcasting its programming on its social media channels and reaching more people in the process.
  • Cincinnati Museum Center will present “Once Upon a Canvas: Storytelling through Art,” an innovative, collaborative project which will bring together local artists of color, children and their families at the intersection of art and storytelling.
  • Dearborn Highlands Arts Council in Indiana will create a “Mural of Hope” by graduates of the Jail Chemical Addictions Program (JCAP), working with the assistance of an artist. This mural will tell their story of hope, and in addition, graduates will participate in workshops to explore color and healing through their art.
  • Ish Festival will present “Rising in Love,” a new musical theater work by Philadelphia-based Rory Michelle Sullivan, which is a modern-day coming-of-age story about engaged interracial Millennial Jewish couple, who confront their fears and anxieties surrounding their upcoming marriage, turning to family and friends who help them learn what it takes to rise in love.
  • Through the upcoming production of “Big Fish,” Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre will elevate their technical skills and create a stronger artistic vision for their production. Included will be: fantastical costuming elements, tricks such as launching people out of a cannon, and an almost cinematic flow from scene-to-scene. The construct of the show relies heavily on the use of projections, some which incorporate animation. 
  • Vulcan’s Forge Performing Arts Collaborative will bring the Dancing Wheels Dance Company to Memorial Hall in September to showcase its integrated dance technique using challenged dancers in wheelchairs, highlighting the talents of the challenged community while creating paid opportunities for local artists with disabilities.
  • MyCincinnati, a free, daily youth orchestra program serving 100 children in Price Hill will celebrate its 10th birthday through a major expansion of at last 30 new students along with reinvigorated programming.

See full list of project grant amounts below.

All approved projects were selected based on their ability to further ArtsWave’s vision to create a more vibrant regional economy and more connected community, emphasizing one or more of the arts sector’s Blueprint for Collective Action goals

All of these projects are funded through the 2020 ArtsWave Campaign and the support of tens of thousands of individuals, companies and organizations. There is still time to donate to this year’s campaign as it wraps up this month.

For more information on ArtsWave’s grant and other funding opportunities, visit artswave.org/funding.

FY2021 Catalyzing Impact Grant Program – Spring 2021

The purpose of the Catalyzing Impact Grant Program is to encourage a breadth of programming through arts and cultural heritage projects that support the goals of ArtsWave’s Blueprint for Collective Action. In Spring 2021, over $165,000 in grant support was awarded to the following 28 organizations:

OrganizationFY21 Grant
ARTE: Art Reconciliation Truth & Empowerment$5,000
BasketShop$3,730
CIFF$10,000
Cincinnati Museum Center$5,000
Cincinnati Nature Center$3,750
Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre, Inc. dba CAST$5,000
Community Happens Here, Inc.$1,880
Dearborn Highlands Arts Council, Inc.$3,700
Educational Theatre Association$5,000
Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Film Commission (DBA Film Cincinnati)$10,000
ish Festival (dba ish)$10,000
It’s Commonly Jazz$9,775
Jazz Vivace$6,500
KnowledgeWorks$5,000
Make Music Cincinnati$5,000
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center$7,500
Northern Kentucky University Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement$7,000
O’Keefe Music Foundation$5,000
Over-the-Rhine Community Housing$10,000
Over-the-Rhine Museum$1,000
Price Hill Arts Connection$9,834
Price Hill Will$10,000
Slavic Voices$750
Sunset Players/Arts Center at Dunham$3,480
The Center for Great Neighborhoods$5,000
Vulcan’s Forge Performing Arts Collaborative$10,000
Walterhoope$2,000
Westwood Works$5,000

FY2021 Catalyzing Impact Grant Program – Fall 2020

The purpose of the Catalyzing Impact Grant Program is to encourage a breadth of programming through arts and cultural heritage projects that support the goals of ArtsWave’s Blueprint for Collective Action. In fall 2020, nearly $231,000 in grant support was awarded to the following 39 organizations:

OrganizationFY21 Grant
4-Way Quartet LLC$6,000
A Mindful Moment$3,600
Academy of Cinematic Arts$8,000
Activities Beyond The Classroom – Fourthwall Youth Studios$6,000
Activities Beyond the Classroom – The Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund$4,100
American Legacy Theatre$5,000
Art Academy of Cincinnati$5,000
Art of the Piano$6,500
Art on the Streets$8,000
Artsville Corp$4,875
Band in a Bus$5,000
Chase Elementary-Cincinnati Public Schools$7,000
Church of Our Saviour/La Iglesia de Nuestro Salvador$6,000
Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (Memorial Hall)$6,500
Cincinnati Fusion Ensemble$10,000
Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition$6,500
Cincinnati Parks Foundation$7,000
Cincinnati Skirball Museum of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion$5,490
Cincinnati Song Initiative$4,900
College-Conservatory of Music/University of Cincinnati Foundation$8,000
Corporation for Findlay Market$10,000
Corryville Suzuki Project Inc.$6,000
Covington Partners$8,000
Creative Aging Cincinnati$6,000
Episcopal Retirement Services Affordable Living$6,500
i.imagine$2,100
Jazz Alive, Inc.$3,500
Keep Cincinnati Beautiful$8,000
Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc. (LADD)$6,500
Paloozanoire, LLC$5,000
Queen City Cabaret$1,300
Revolution Dance Theatre$8,000
SCPA Fund$3,000
Southbank Partners, Inc$7,000
The Catalytic Fund (Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of Northern Kentucky)$5,000
The Melindy Condo Association’s Northern Row Park$5,000
Warren County Arts Council, dba ArtScape Lebanon$5,000
Wave Pool$3,600

