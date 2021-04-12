Great Parks 2021 Free Entry Days

Great Parks is celebrating the great outdoors with Free Entry Days! Guests can experience more than 17,700 acres of natural habitat, nearly 80 miles of trails, lakes and river access, playgrounds, dog parks, golf courses and much more without the need for a Great Parks Motor Vehicle Permit.
- April 22, Thursday: Earth Day
- May 1, Saturday: Free First Day
- May 15, Saturday: Kids to Parks Day
- June 1, Tuesday: Free First Day
- June 5, Saturday: National Trails Day
- July 1, Thursday: Free First Day
- July 17, Saturday: Parks Celebrates 91 Years
- Aug. 1, Sunday: Free First Day
- Sept. 1, Wednesday: Free First Day
- Sept. 25 & 26, Saturday & Sunday: Great Outdoors Weekend & National Public Lands Day
- Oct. 1, Friday: Free First Day
Along with these special days, Great Parks offers free entry options for military and EBT cardholders.
Learn more: https://www.greatparks.org/about/free-entry
To purchase a Motor Vehicle Permit.