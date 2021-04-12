Great Parks 2021 Free Entry Days

Great Parks is celebrating the great outdoors with Free Entry Days! Guests can experience more than 17,700 acres of natural habitat, nearly 80 miles of trails, lakes and river access, playgrounds, dog parks, golf courses and much more without the need for a Great Parks Motor Vehicle Permit.

April 22 , Thursday: Earth Day

, Thursday: Earth Day May 1 , Saturday: Free First Day

, Saturday: Free First Day May 15 , Saturday: Kids to Parks Day

, Saturday: Kids to Parks Day June 1 , Tuesday: Free First Day

, Tuesday: Free First Day June 5 , Saturday: National Trails Day

, Saturday: National Trails Day July 1 , Thursday: Free First Day

, Thursday: Free First Day July 17 , Saturday: Parks Celebrates 91 Years

, Saturday: Parks Celebrates 91 Years Aug. 1 , Sunday: Free First Day

, Sunday: Free First Day Sept. 1 , Wednesday: Free First Day

, Wednesday: Free First Day Sept. 25 & 26 , Saturday & Sunday: Great Outdoors Weekend & National Public Lands Day

, Saturday & Sunday: Great Outdoors Weekend & National Public Lands Day Oct. 1, Friday: Free First Day

Along with these special days, Great Parks offers free entry options for military and EBT cardholders.

Learn more: https://www.greatparks.org/about/free-entry

To purchase a Motor Vehicle Permit.