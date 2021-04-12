New Summerfair poster for 2021

Each year, Summerfair Cincinnati, one of the oldest continuous art fairs in the country, accepts submissions for its commemorative poster. The Summerfair Cincinnati 2021 selection, designed by Amy Panfalone, has been unveiled.

Artist Amy Panfalone

Panfalone is a middle school art teacher for the Lakota Local School district. She has been teaching for nearly 20 years and also has experience in advertising design. She enjoys many art mediums including color pencil illustration, painting, photography, and digital art. Ms. Panfalone and her husband enjoy travel and much of her work is influenced by their experiences.



Summerfair Cincinnati will return to historic Coney Island for its 54th year, June 4-6.

Friday: noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets: $10 (cash only at the gate), with children 12 and under admitted free.

Advance tickets available online.

summerfair.org