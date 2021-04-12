Tenor Pene Pati back by popular demand to resume live Matinée Musicale performances

Samoan Pene Pati – one of the world’s most critically acclaimed tenors – returns to Cincinnati in June, kicking off Matinée Musicale Cincinnati’s resumption of in-person performances.

Tenor Pene Pati

In 2019, Pati endured an arduous journey to Cincinnati from New Zealand. An hours-long trip turned into days. Despite the stress and jet lag – and a surprise March snowstorm – Pati gave a performance that brought the Matinée Musicale audience to its feet, clamoring for multiple encores, as well as a reported outcry for his rapid return.

Restrictions due to the pandemic resulted in several scheduling postponements. But now Pati again takes the Memorial Hall stage, with pianist Ronny Michael Greenberg, for two performances: Friday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 at 3 p.m.

The 107-year-old Matinée Musicale continues to serve the Greater Cincinnati community through recitals by emerging and world-class musicians, meet-the-artist receptions, master classes, member meetings, plus grants to small nonprofits and scholarships. The organization’s list of past artists reads like a “Who’s Who” of classical music superstars.

www.matineemusicalecincinnati.org