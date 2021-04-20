500 Passover meals delivered for annual Jewish Family Service project

Jewish Family Service delivered more than 500 Passover meals to vulnerable and home-bound individuals and families during the annual Dr. Samuel S. Rockwern Passover Delivery Project.

The outreach was made a success through the help of donors and about 50 volunteers. People of all ages, from senior adults to families with young children, packed bags with kosher-friendly food for Passover, and made their deliveries throughout the morning.

Throughout the year more than 200 households rely on Jewish Family Service Heldman Family Food Pantry located in the Barbash Family Vital Support Center. It is the only food pantry in the region that includes a section with a full array of kosher foods, including meat.

The delivery boxes included matzah, matzah ball soup mix, macaroons, a chicken dinner, and additional food that make a Passover meal complete. Due to COVID-19, all delivery preparations were done outdoors in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Chad Rozen and Howard Goldwasser

Chad Rozen and Vicky Glover

Howard Kaplan

Kay Ruben and Eli Shupe

Michael Rackers and Nicholas Rackers

Richard Behrman

Sandy Baden and Stephany Schechtman

Shelley Weiner and Tori Weiner

Michael Rackers, Nicholas Rackers, Chad Rozen, Jessica Kuresman, Howard Goldwasser, Beth Kotzin, Vicky Glover, Liz Vogel, Linda Kean

Sarah Adut, J Magrisso, Linda Kean, Josh Kotzin, Jazzy Gold, Beth Kotzin, Benji Kotzin, Liz Vogel, Vicky Glover