Talbert House receives HealthPath’s Community Connections Grant

Talbert House is among 23 organizations awarded $8,000 by the HealthPath Foundation of Ohio.

The grant – part of the 2021 Community Connections initiative – will fund food trucks connecting the community to free, nutritious meals and health services.

The grant will benefit Talbert House’s social enterprise House Café & Catering. Dedicated to improving community health across the state, House Café provides access to healthy food and connections to services including mental health, substance use treatment, housing and primary care.

The grant supports House Café’s “Lunch on the House” program, which delivers fresh free meals to neighborhoods experiencing food insecurity. Since its launch last fall, the House Café & Catering food truck has served over 1,400 meals to those in need.

“We began tackling food insecurity one meal at a time,” said Amy Orr, vice president of Talbert House Community Corrections service line. “This grant allows us to continue connecting our community to food and other crucial services necessary for healthy neighborhoods.”

healthpathohio.org

talberthouse.org