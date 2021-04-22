Learning Grove gives us a reason to get up and go!

During the month of May, join the Learning Grove community as we work to become more active after a long winter. Make your personal goal of 50K, 125K or 250K – or sign up for the Family Cardio Challenge!

Whether you choose to complete your distance by running, walking, biking or some other form of exercise, let’s do this together!

Registration is open now until April 30. Join in the fun or learn more, or email Catie Turner.

Proceeds from event will ensure that children, youth and families are able to continue to access high-quality early care and education so they are ready to succeed in school and life, and parents can return to work.

Learning Grove provides innovative and holistic programming to children and families prenatally through college and career-readiness. We are the largest nonprofit provider of high-quality early care and education programs in the region; providing year-round, full day, high-quality childhood education to nurture children’s lifelong success. Our other prominent services include before and after school care, parent engagement and support, professional coaching, and college/career planning.

This content sponsored by Learning Grove.