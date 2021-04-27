First Financial makes major gift to new Playhouse complex

First Financial Bank and the First Financial Bank Foundation are making a $500,000 gift to the Playhouse in the Park in support of the capital campaign for its new Mainstage Theatre Complex.

The gift is among the largest corporate sponsorships that the Playhouse has received to date for the campaign.

First Financial’s Archie Brown

“Support of the arts is an important part of our commitment to the communities we serve, so First Financial is thrilled to provide this gift to the Playhouse as it makes a final push toward reaching its capital campaign goal,” said Archie Brown, president and chief executive officer of First Financial Bank. “The Playhouse truly is one of the gems of our city. We encourage other businesses and individuals to support this important campaign so the Playhouse can continue delivering exceptional theater productions to our community for generations to come.”

First Financial is already a longtime sponsor for the Playhouse performance of “A Christmas Carol,” its biggest annual production and a Cincinnati holiday tradition. First Financial representatives have also served on the Playhouse’s board of trustees.

The Playhouse’s new complex is currently projected to open in late 2022.