Wave Pool represents Cincinnati at The Armory Show this fall

Wave Pool has announced it will be exhibiting at 2021 The Armory Show in September at the Javits Center in New York City.

The Armory Show is a galvanizing force in the art world, presenting works from around the globe with the top galleries and museums presenting. This year, Wave Pool is the only gallery from Cincinnati and the only nonprofit from the Midwest. Additionally, Wave Pool is one of only nine nonprofit galleries exhibiting.

Women from the Welcome Project working on pieces for Jeffrey Gibson

More than 190 leading international galleries from 38 countries will be presenting from Sept. 9-12 at this fall’s edition. The new fall dates and location at the Javits Center will kick-off New York’s fall art season where, for the first time, all exhibitors will be integrated under one roof.

Wave Pool was selected to present the Welcome Editions, limited edition art objects designed by nationally recognized artists and fabricated by Cincinnati-based refugees and immigrant artisans. Editions have been created with artists Chris Johanson and Johanna Jackson, Caroline Woolard, Pedro Reyes, Terence Hammonds, and most recently with Jeffrey Gibson. The projects have provided work and training for 20 local immigrant artisans and an additional four local artists.

Profits from Welcome Editions feed back into sustaining community programs at the Welcome Project and funding future editions.

Terrence Hammonds showing his Protest Platter

The editions have each garnered attention and acclaim in their own right:

Gun flutes produced with Pedro Reyes performed at the March for Our Lives in Cincinnati in 2017 and have since performed with Yo-Yo Ma in Chicago.

Caroline Woolard’s tea cups were on display at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Capes and blankets produced with Chris Johanson and Johanna Jackson were featured at a special event in New York with Mitchel Innes & Nash.

The Cincinnati Art Museum has collected and displayed one of the platters produced with Terence Hammonds.

More information about each of the editions

Full list of Armory exhibitors

Travel funding was provided by a grant from The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation