Christ Hospital sticks close to home with new CEO

The Christ Hospital Health Network has announced that Deborah Hayes has been appointed president and CEO by its board of directors. Hayes has been serving as interim president and CEO since November 2020.

Deborah Hayes

Hayes joined The Christ Hospital Health Network in 1987 as a student nurse aide and then critical care nurse. Over the following 25 years, she progressed her career through a wide range of leadership roles including clinical nurse manager, director of critical care, chief nursing officer, chief information officer and chief hospital officer.

Hayes was chief operating officer from 2014 to 2020, overseeing hospital operations across the network, leading major initiatives such as the $280M transformation of its campus infrastructure, and the growth of its network of ambulatory outpatient centers.

Hayes earned a diploma in nursing from The Christ Hospital School of Nursing and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Xavier University. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in science from the University of Cincinnati and a master of nursing and business informatics from Northern Kentucky University.

She is also an active community leader, serving on several boards and advisory committees, including the American Heart Association, ArtsWave, LifeCenter, Matthew:25 Ministries and United Way. In 2018, she was named as one of the YWCA’s Career Women of the Year. Hayes also holds adjunct faculty positions at local universities contributing to the professional development of future healthcare professionals.

“Debbie’s deep knowledge of The Christ Hospital, coupled with a long history of driving excellence and innovation, makes her the ideal leader for the future,” said Head. “I have personally had the pleasure of working with Debbie over the last several years and am most grateful for her unwavering commitment to the patients, their families, physicians and staff, helping to make The Christ Hospital the extraordinary place it is.”

The Christ Hospital Health Network is an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn with a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of offices located throughout the region.