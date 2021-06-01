ICON music center announces Foo Fighters as opening act

Having confirmed their appearances atop the 2021 lineups of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock, The Foo Fighters will be the first band to kick off the 2021 concert season on the Outdoor Stage of new The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center on Wednesday, July 28. Special guest is Radkey.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at Ticketmaster.com and ICONMusicCenter.com.

The Foo Fighters (Photo: Danny Clinch)

These are the first confirmed U.S. headline dates of Foo Fighters’ 25th 26th Anniversary Tour:

July 28 – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park – Cincinnati, OH

July 30 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

Aug. 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

Aug. 5 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS

Aug. 7 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK

Aug. 9 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

The six newly announced dates are the first Foo Fighters headlining shows to be confirmed since the February release of “Medicine at Midnight “(Roswell/RCA).

foofighters.com