Singers, awake! Mozart Bootcamp at CCM

CCM Mozart Bootcamp

July 12-18

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music is forming a volunteer choir this summer to workshop and perform Mozart’s Great Mass in c-minor, K. 427, in July. Sessions will be led by Mark Gibson and Dr. Joe Miller, directors of orchestral and choral studies, respectfully.

Dr. Joe Miller

Mark Gibson

Only skilled singers who know the work, or who are willing to come fully prepared to sing the piece, should apply.

The Bootcamp offers opportunities for young international conductors to receive instruction and experience in preparing and conducting major choral/orchestral repertoire.

Rehearsal and performance schedule:

Monday, July 12, 7-9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13, 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14, 7-9:15 p.m.

Friday, July 16, 7-9:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 17, 9-12 p.m.

Sunday, July 18, 2-4 p.m., performance at 5 p.m.

All rehearsals and performance will take place at CCM.

Scores will be provided (PDF or hard copy), but singers are welcome to use their own scores if they have the Peters edition.

To register to sing please contact: Shane Thomas (thoma4s8@mail.uc.edu)