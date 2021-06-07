Chamber Orchestra returns to live music with festival ‘under the stars’

The Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra moves to the great outdoors this year to present its Summermusik festival Aug. 6-20. The all-outdoor festival will allow the CCO to bring back live music events this year, ensuring the safety of all musicians and audience members.

“We are thrilled to be back to fill Cincinnati’s August with music,” said Music Director Eckart Preu. “As we move our concerts to the beautiful outdoors this summer we change not only the way we perform, but also the way people will experience our music.”

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra Music Director Eckart Preu

The festival will feature two rising musical stars – cellist Sujari Britt and violinist Caroline Goulding – as soloists.

Summermusik fans will again be able to experience three types of concerts:

Full orchestra concerts conducted by Preu are being presented at Eden Park’s Seasongood Pavilion.

Sunday afternoon concerts are performed at Coney Island’s Moonlite Pavilion.

Chamber Crawl concerts take place at the Cincinnati Zoo’s Wings of Wonder Amphitheater, Coney Island’s Moonlite Pavilion and Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park’s Pavilion.



Cellist Sujari Britt (left) and violinist Caroline Goulding are featured soloists.

Summermusik schedule:

Mindful Musik

Friday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.

Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park (Rain Date: Saturday, Aug. 7)

Eckart Preu, conductor. Sujari Britt, cello. Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra

Music by George Walker, Tchaikovsky and Beethoven

Restorative Strings

Sunday, Aug. 8, 4 p.m.

Moonlite Pavilion, Coney Island

Eckart Preu, curator and piano. Sujari Britt, cello

Music by Smetana, Tchaikovsky, Hummel, Sujari Britt, Nico Muhly, Rachmaninoff and Beethoven

The Fab Five + Friends

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m.

Moonlite Pavilion, Coney Island

Performance curators: Roger Klug, guitar and Tom Guth, CCO cello

Music by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

SummerZOOzik

Saturday, Aug. 14, 6 & 8 p.m.

Wings of Wonder Amphitheater, Cincinnati Zoo (Rain Date: Monday, Aug. 16)

Performance curator: Aaron Brant, CCO principal horn

Music by Luciano Berio, Elton John/Tim Rice, Lachlan Skipworth, Saint-Saens, Vincent Persichetti, John Lennon/Paul McCartney and Rimsky-Korsakov

Free Zoo admission and parking included with concert tickets

Her Voice

Sunday, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.

Moonlite Pavilion, Coney Island

Performance curator: Eckart Preu, piano

Rebecca Andres, flute; Ashley Hall, trumpet; Celeste Golden Boyer, violin; Sujean Kim, violin; Heidi Yenney, viola d’amore

Music by Elena Kats-Chrnin, Reena Esmail, Jennifer Jolley, Lilian Elkington, Shelley Washington, Jean-Baptiste Arban and Gabriela Lena Frank

Organic MicroBrass

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.

Pyramid Hill Pavilion, Hamilton

Performance curator: Brooke Ten Napel, CCO second horn

Steve Schmidt, organ; Steve Schmidt Organ Trio

Jazz classics and more by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Schmidt, Paul Desmond, Benny Golson, Horace Silver, Gerald Marks/Seymour Simons and Antonin Dvorak

Women in Musik

Friday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.

Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park (Rain Date: Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m.)

Eckart Preu, conductor. Caroline Goulding, violin. Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra

Music by Jessie Montgomery, Reena Esmail, Gabriella Smith and Mozart

513-723-1182 or ccocincinnati.org