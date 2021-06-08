Names in the News

An occasional update about people on the move within the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit ecosystem

Cincinnati Museum Center and Freedom Center

Cincinnati Museum Center and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center have added Cody Hefner to their leadership teams as vice president of marketing and communications. In this role, Hefner will contribute to the success of the organizations by driving attendance and earned revenue through strategic marketing initiatives and earned media while growing brand identity and reputation management.

Cody Hefner

“Cody has helped build and refine our brands, honoring the legacies of both institutions while consistently telling their stories in an energetic and earnest way,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center and CEO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “This is a well-earned recognition of his contributions and we’re excited to position him for a larger role as we move forward with bold plans for the future.”

Hefner, who most recently served both organizations as senior director of marketing and communications, joined CMC in 2011 as visitor services manager and joined the marketing department as media relations manager in 2013.

“These organizations feel like home to me. They’re where I’ve grown up professionally and where I’ve been fortunate to be part of so many milestones,” said Hefner. “I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to both the legacies and the futures of both organizations as we work to make an even greater impact in our community.”

www.cincymuseum.org

https://freedomcenter.org

Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Rasheda Cromwell is joining the Greater Cincinnati Foundation as new senior director, community strategies, to help drive the organization’s philanthropic initiatives and impact across the Greater Cincinnati region.

Rasheda Cromwell

Cromwell will be responsible for setting the strategic vision for GCF’s grantmaking programs. She will develop and implement strategies for inclusive community engagement and work to advance the organization’s commitment to address equity issues.

“Rasheda’s leadership experience and community knowledge is a huge asset as GCF continues its commitment to address equity issues affecting our region,” said Dora Anim, GCF chief operating officer. “Her innovative strategies will be monumental for nonprofits and organizations working to ensure a stronger, more vibrant region for all.”

Cromwell brings more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit management, fundraising and community advocacy to her new role. Prior to joining GCF, she served as program director at KnowledgeWorks, and as vice president of development at The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati.

gcfnd.org

Design Impact

Design Impact has announced Theresa L. Gonzales as its new executive director. She succeeds Kate Hanisian, who co-founded Design Impact 12 years ago.

Theresa Gonzales

Gonzales comes to Design Impact with over 20 years of experience and an extensive background in reforming complex systems within the social justice sector. Most recently, she served as executive director of Centro Legal de la Raza, a comprehensive legal services and advocacy organization in the Bay Area, protecting and advancing the rights of immigrant, low-income, Black and Latinx communities through legal representation, education and advocacy.

“Theresa is a phenomenal leader with a proven track record as an agent of change and advocate for social justice. Her experience and expertise will help shape the future of DI. Not only will she be an asset to DI but to the Greater Cincinnati region,” said board president Ashlee Young.

As executive director, Gonzales will work to increase the organization’s impact locally, regionally and nationally. She sees part of her role as envisioning how the organization can be part of the broader racial, social and economic justice movement, to ensure communities of color around the country are defining and living into their visions for their own liberation.

Design Impact is a nonprofit social innovation firm that collaborates with individuals, organizations and funders to apply creative and inclusive approaches to complex social challenges.

d-impact.org