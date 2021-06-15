Raphaela Platow leaving CAC for opportunity downriver

The Contemporary Arts Center has announced the departure of Raphaela Platow, director since 2007. She leaves the CAC July 9 to become director of the Speed Art Museum in Louisville.
During Platow’s 14 years, CAC’s annual attendance increased more than fourfold, following two of her major initiatives: The lobby of the Zaha Hadid-designed building was redesigned in 2015, and free admission was implemented in 2016. She also brought together stakeholders from the community, local artists and the board to re-envision the CAC’s 10,000 square-foot interactive learning space.
“It was my privilege to help shape the vision and program for the CAC over the last 14 years,” said Platow, a renowned curator and art historian. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues and our board for their support, and I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished to make the CAC a creative beacon for our community.”
Marcus Margerum, the CAC’s deputy director and chief business officer, becomes interim director July 12.
