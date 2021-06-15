Raphaela Platow leaving CAC for opportunity downriver

The Contemporary Arts Center has announced the departure of Raphaela Platow, director since 2007. She leaves the CAC July 9 to become director of the Speed Art Museum in Louisville.

Raphaela Platow

(photo by Tina Gutierrez)

During Platow’s 14 years, CAC’s annual attendance increased more than fourfold, following two of her major initiatives: The lobby of the Zaha Hadid-designed building was redesigned in 2015, and free admission was implemented in 2016. She also brought together stakeholders from the community, local artists and the board to re-envision the CAC’s 10,000 square-foot interactive learning space.

“It was my privilege to help shape the vision and program for the CAC over the last 14 years,” said Platow, a renowned curator and art historian. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues and our board for their support, and I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished to make the CAC a creative beacon for our community.”

Marcus Margerum, the CAC’s deputy director and chief business officer, becomes interim director July 12.

