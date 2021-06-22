10,000 Maniacs to open Cincinnati Bell Rise Up Women’s Series

Over-the-Rhine will host the Cincinnati Bell Rise Up Women’s Series, debuting this fall. This event will spend the next 12 months celebrating women leaders in arts and society. Legendary folk-rock band 10,000 Maniacs will headline the event with a free kickoff concert Sept. 17.
Tickets for the opening concert are free, with reservation. The event is expecting capacity crowds, so early reservations are recommended.
The series of purposely boundary-defying acts will conitinue at Memorial Hall.
The Cincinnati Bell Rise Up Women’s Series is made possible with presenting support from Cincinnati Bell, Procter & Gamble, with show sponsorship by KMK Law and Bartlett Wealth Management.
The first four acts:
- Sept. 17, Washington Park
10,000 Maniacs with Mary Ramsey. Free, reservations required
- Sept. 28, Memorial Hall OTR
Wild Child
- Oct. 17, Memorial Hall OTR
Nella
- Feb. 9, Memorial Hall OTR
The Wailin’ Jennys