10,000 Maniacs to open Cincinnati Bell Rise Up Women’s Series

Over-the-Rhine will host the Cincinnati Bell Rise Up Women’s Series, debuting this fall. This event will spend the next 12 months celebrating women leaders in arts and society. Legendary folk-rock band 10,000 Maniacs will headline the event with a free kickoff concert Sept. 17.

Tickets for the opening concert are free, with reservation. The event is expecting capacity crowds, so early reservations are recommended.

10,000 Maniacs

The series of purposely boundary-defying acts will conitinue at Memorial Hall.

The Cincinnati Bell Rise Up Women’s Series is made possible with presenting support from Cincinnati Bell, Procter & Gamble, with show sponsorship by KMK Law and Bartlett Wealth Management.

The first four acts:

Sept. 17 , Washington Park

10,000 Maniacs with Mary Ramsey. Free, reservations required

, Washington Park 10,000 Maniacs with Mary Ramsey. Free, reservations required Sept. 28 , Memorial Hall OTR

Wild Child

, Memorial Hall OTR Wild Child Oct. 17 , Memorial Hall OTR

Nella

, Memorial Hall OTR Nella Feb. 9, Memorial Hall OTR

The Wailin’ Jennys

MemorialHallOTR.com