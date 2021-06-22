Young Professionals Choral Collective hosts Radio Revelry Remix performance and fundraiser

On Thursday, June 24, Young Professionals Choral Collective is hosting an online and in-person Radio Revelry Remix program celebrating music from various decades – swing, doo-wop, folk and pop. The fund- and friend-raising event will stream at 9 p.m. on the YPCC Facebook and YouTube channels. If you are game, the in-person watch party starts at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Karrikin Spirits Co. Bring your own lawn chair.

In-person watch party schedule:

7 p.m. Seating opens to guests and also in-person raffle/auction

8:45 p.m. Radio Revelry Remix begins

9:50 p.m. Program ends, raffle/auction items available

Although admission is free, a $10 donation is requested. Dress code is described as “summery, casual and fun.” Ballgowns or tuxedos are not required, but certainly welcomed. Food and drinks provided by Karrikin and the Hearth at Karrikin.

YPCC music director Danielle Cozart Steele

From now until the Revelry Remix program, individuals are invited to participate in the YPCC online silent auction. Proceeds will help YPCC recoup some of the losses endured over the past year due to COVID-19.

Featured items include:

OTR date night for two

Tickets to Cincinnati Pops, a stay at an OTR Airbnb, and a gift card to a restaurant of your choice

Cincinnati Reds box seats on Friday, July 2, featuring Friday fireworks show

BMW or Mini Cooper loan for a weekend

RSVP

ypccsing.org



