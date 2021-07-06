ArtsWave set to allocate American Rescue Plan monies to arts organizations

ArtsWave has recently opened its $8 million Arts Relief Program, a set of grants for organizations made possible by American Rescue Plan monies the City of Cincinnati received. With the first set of grants, approximately $6 million in relief will go to performing arts organizations and approximately $1 million will go to museums. Amounts awarded will be determined according to pre-pandemic budget size and pandemic-related revenue losses. The deadline for applications is July 30.

In the next set of grants, the remaining $1 million will focus on programming. Awards will be made through a competitive process led by ArtsWave, with selections made by a cross-section community volunteers. This program is designed to present free arts events that are open to the public. Events selected are intended to signal the restart of Cincinnati’s live arts and engagement of audiences. The application deadline for these grants is July 15 and will fund events in August through October. A second round of applications will immediately follow with details posted on ArtsWave’s website later this month.

A workshop discussing both sets of grants and the application process will be held virtually this Thursday, July 8 at 4 p.m.

Register

Eligibility guidelines, program requirements, and applications for the Arts Relief Program

https://www.artswave.org/