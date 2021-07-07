Culture FIX: July 7-13

Hot and sticky this week, so you can be picky as to whether your experience is indoor or out… But do choose, and support these organizations as they climb back toward normalcy.

(Thanks to Kathryn Puskas, Emma Segrest and Katie Wenzel for the assist!)

July 7, Wednesday

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Wednesdays in the Woods | 7-9 p.m. Burnet Woods Bandstand. DETAILS: Bring the whole family out to see music group Natural Progression, whose roots are in jazz, R & B, soul, neo-soul, and gospel. During the performance a craft station, lawn games and temporary tattoo stand will be available to enjoy as well. Pack a picnic or purchase dinner from this week’s food trucks: Kabobske Mediterranean and Graeter’s Ice Cream Truck.

cliftonculturalarts.org

Joseph-Beth Booksellers, A Night with Christina Baker Kline | Virtual, 7-8 p.m. DETAILS: This discussion by Christina Baker Kline will be hosted by John Searles, with special guests Elin Hilderbrand, Chris Bohjalian, Kristin Hannah and Paula McLain. The author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Orphan Train” returns with “The Exiles: A Novel” about three women whose lives are bound together in nineteenth-century Australia and the hardships they weather together as they fight for redemption and freedom in a new society. You will need to purchase the new novel to receive the virtual event link.

josephbeth.com

July 8, Thursday

Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Braille Ale | 6-9 p.m. West Side Brewing. DETAILS: In-person event celebrating first anniversary of CABVI’s Braille Ale release – beer with embossed cans. Hang out with friends, drink beer, and play some fundraising games: split the pot, chance auction, blindfolded beer tasting contest.

www.cincyblind.org

Cincinnati Landmark Productions, “Incline Rewind” | DETAILS: To celebrate CLPs’ return to year-long theatrical programming, a brand new revue showcases greatest hits from the first five years at the Incline – 2015 to 2020. Music director is Michael Kennedy, with choreography and staging by Renee Stoltzfus. Tickets are $25 purchased through the box office or online.

www.cincinnatilandmarkproductions.com

Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, “Best Summer Ever” | 8 p.m. 329 E. 13th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: The OTR Film Fest organized by LADD is back to share films that represent its five pillars: freedom, identity, diversity, disability, and faith. Opening nights feature film “Best Summer Ever” is an original inclusive musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities. This film is about two people who fall in love at a dance camp and then must return home to face the realities of high school. Join to watch in person or virtually by purchasing tickets online. Continues in and near OTR through Saturday with several dozen films for you to explore.

otrfilmfest.org

July 9, Friday

Cincinnati World Cinema, Sundance Short Films Tour | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: From over 1,000 submissions, CWC will present a 92-minute program of seven short films from this year’s Sundance Festival, with comedy, drama, documentary and animation from Canada, France/Turkey, Hong Kong, South Korea and the USA. Continues Saturday and Sunday.

cincyworldcinema.org

Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre, “Indecent” | The Carnegie, 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. DETAILS: CAST is Cincinnati’s all-star high school theatre program. The students are putting on their second week of performances for “Indecent” by Paula Vogel. This play is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance,” a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel.

caststages.org

Luv the Cov Concert Series | 6-10:30 p.m. Covington Plaza Amphitheatre. DETAILS: The Everyday People Band is performing as part of Luv the Cov’s weekly series. This groove-based group will perform a variety of covers from the 1970’s to today’s top hits. This event is free. Food and beverages are available on site, and you can take in the Cincinnati skyline as you enjoy the show.

www.facebook.com/luvthecov

July 10, Saturday

City Flea | 10-4 p.m. DETAILS: Enjoy a beautiful day in Washington Park while supporting your local artisans and small businesses. Vendors range from plant studios to zero-waste shops – something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind monthly market.

www.thecityflea.com

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “Hornucopia” | 7:30 p.m. Devou Park. DETAILS: Join the KSO for a 1970’s Trumpet Palooza featuring the orchestra’s brass section. This free outdoor concert is a mix of nostalgia and fun for all, and repeats at Tower Park the following evening.

https://kyso.org

Weston Art Gallery | 2-4 p.m. DETAILS: Opening reception for three new exhibits at the Aronoff Center’s gallery at Seventh and Walnut streets. 1) Local artist Paul Thie brings to us “Copy Cave – Cincinnati,” in which the physical world is embraced through text, imagery, and ideas from our everyday lives. 2) Using two- and three- dimensional avenues, Eric S. England presents “25₵ Gods,” where he explores American mythology to create sculptures. 3) With a background in printmaking, Breanne Trammel shares “Slow Burn,” a “survey of prints and publics that utilize site and political and personal histories.” She will also present a series of artists’ projects and performances from Public Storage, an experimental project/space. These exhibits run through Aug. 28.

www.cincinnatiarts.org/weston-art-gallery

July 11, Sunday

Second Sunday on Main

Second Sunday on Main | Noon-5 p.m. Main Street, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: This month features the infamous Pride-themed Second Sunday – tons of fun with high heels and water balloons. With the help of more than 30 businesses and 100+ local vendors, you can eat, drink, shop and relax at this free event. Bring your family and your pets. Monthly through November.

www.facebook.com/OTRSSOM

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Second Sunday Shakespeare Series | 7 p.m. WVXU-FM. DETAILS: This one-hour audio drama adaptation of The Bard’s “Henry V” was created by and features Cincy Shakes company members.

www.cincyshakes.com/wvxu

July 12, Monday

Washington Park, Jazz in the Park | 6-9 p.m. Washington Park. DETAILS: Michael Sharfe’s Mambo Combo infuses Wash Park with infectious Latin jazz to make your Monday night well-worth waiting for.

https://washingtonpark.org