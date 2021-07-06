Cincinnati Museum Center’s new art exhibition explores Black women’s experience

The Cincinnati Museum Center will be showcasing the work of internationally acclaimed poet and artist Annie Ruth. This new exhibition, called “On Her Shoulders,” features 12 intimate mural-sized paintings intended to convey the hearts and souls of Black women.

“On Her Shoulders” opens July 9, and is free with museum admission. The exhibit is made possible in part through ArtsWave’s Truth and Reconciliation grant.

Artist Annie Ruth

“As Black women we have always had to lift as we climb, often bearing the weight of the world on our shoulders, pushing through trauma, injustice and abuse to achieve” said Ruth.

She hopes the works will build a better understanding and appreciation of people’s differences. Ruth will be hosting a free gallery talk on July 16, at 1 p.m.

“Representation matters. We want to provide a platform so that those voices that are quieted or never given a microphone can tell their story,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “‘On Her Shoulders’ is an opportunity for each of us to expand our view of the world around us, to recognize and appreciate others’ experiences.”

“On Her Shoulders” will be on display through August 30 in CMC’s Museum of Natural History and Science.

http://cincymuseum.org/on-her-shoulders