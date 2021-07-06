First Financial Bank and Freedom Center launch financial literacy series

First Financial Bank and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center are launching a financial literacy series for the community called “Your Money Own It.” This series will address wealth disparity through education and empowerment.

This series will be available for free to the public. FFB bankers will teach the courses to create a more personal experience.

Roddell McCullough

(photo by Steve Ziegelmeyer)

Woodrow Keown Jr.

“Financial freedom in our communities benefits us all, which is why we’re so eager to share expertise directly from our bankers with the communities we serve,” said Roddell McCullough, director of community development for First Financial Bank. “Offering hands-on financial education is a further demonstration of our strategic intent to be woven into the communities we serve.”

Participants will learn basic finances, debt management, budgeting, retirement and credit scores and reporting. Registration for virtual course instruction is now open. In-person instruction will begin later this summer.

“Growth in personal finance is an important step toward securing our financial freedom and addressing wealth disparity in our community,” said Woodrow Keown Jr., president and COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “We appreciate First Financial stepping up to address this need in the community with its commitment of time and expertise.”

“Your Money, Own It” is part of FFB’s existing financial education programs to help people achieve financial stability and reach their financial goals. Earlier this year FFB announced that they were partnering with the Freedom Center to support programing around implicit bias- the attitudes and stereotypes that unconsciously affect our thinking, actions and decisions.

Implicit bias training is available as part of the museum experience or as paid training. First Financial is including Freedom Center implicit bias training programs for First Financial associates as part of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program.

