CCM and CSO announce 2021 class of Diversity Fellows

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra have announced their next class of Diversity Fellows. This prestigious fellowship program’s goal is to help underserved musicians, and foster a more inclusive environment in the orchestral industry.

The program began in 2015 with a grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Each year, five outstanding musicians are selected for a two-year fellowship program.

The incoming class of CSO/CCM Diversity Fellows:

Luis Celis Avila (double bass)

Samantha Powell (cello)

Luis Parra (cello)

Mwakudua Kuo San “Dua” waNgure (violin)

Tyler McKisson (viola)

Fellows perform with the CSO while also obtaining a Masters of Music or Artists Diploma from CCM. Each fellow receives a full scholarship, in addition to a $10,000 per year stipend, a one-time award of $3,000 and compensation of $8,000 per season while performing with the CSO.

The Diversity Fellowship program is open to graduate-level violin, viola, cello and double bass players coming from historically underrepresented populations in classical music. The program’s tagline, “Bravos Without Barriers,” gets to the heart of its mission: eliminating obstacles that can prevent extraordinary musicians from achieving their full potential.