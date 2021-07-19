Cincinnati MacDowell Society names recipient of biennial Artist Grant

The Cincinnati chapter of the MacDowell Society has announced pianist Kasey Shao as this year’s biennial Artist Grant recipient.

Pianist Kasey Chao

The MacDowell Society was founded in 1913 in Connecticut to honor the acclaimed American composer. The local chapter selects a promising young artist every other year from a variety of artistic disciplines represented within the society. This year’s award was $5,000 and is intended to support Shao’s growth as an artist.

Shao recieved the award at the annual CMS meeting and dinner, where she played a brief program for members. Mrs. Ronald (Mary Ann) Jordan, chair of the artist grant committee, presented Shao with her award.

Hear Kasey Shao’s performance beginning at 1:20.

Shao made her concerto debut at age 12 with the Philadelphia Orchestra. She has 13 first-place finishes to her name at junior competitions across the Eastern United States. A cum laude graduate of Walnut Hills High School, Kasey will attend Princeton University in the fall.