Peterloon Foundation to highlight local nonprofits through charity dinner series

The Peterloon Foundation has announced a series of dinners to benefit partner charities. These dinners, called Knife Fork Spoon, will be ticketed events open to the public that promise “an evening of deliciousness and fun.”

The first of these events will take place Sept. 22 at Peterloon, completed in 1930 as the family home of philanthropists and patrons of the arts John J. and Irene Emery, which has long hosted a wide variety of nonprofit events and performances. Profits from this first event will benefit Magnified Giving, whose mission is to educate, inspire and engage students in philanthropy.

The Peterloon Estate in Indian Hill

“At Magnified Giving, we magnify the impact of our supporters’ gifts by granting funds to local nonprofits through the hands of student philanthropists,” said Kelly Collison, executive director. “In doing this, student philanthropists study, select and deliver grants to local nonprofits they care about. This magnifies the impact of our supporters’ donations by both assisting the charity and developing tomorrow’s philanthropists today.”

These dinners will feature meals and cocktails from top Cincinnati-area catering companies. As a partner of the nonprofit community in Cincinnati, Peterloon makes an effort to share the work organizations are doing.

“In addition to being a special place for nonprofits to host their events at a significantly reduced rental rate, we are always looking for ways to help share their message, and one way we do this is through highlighting our partners through our social media, website and marketing,” says Jamie Rogers, marketing and events director at Peterloon. “We will continue to find more opportunities to be an ally to the nonprofit community and encourage organizations to reach out and learn more about how they can partner with Peterloon.”

513-485-2543 or sales.peterloon@gmail.com

peterloon.org