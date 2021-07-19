Leukemia and Lymphoma Society accepting applications for 2022 Student of the Year

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has announced its search for the 2022 Student of the Year. LLS is looking for the next class of motivated and passionate students who can “stand up for others, and stand up to cancer.”

The Student of the Year campaign offers the opportunity to build character and experience that will benefit recipients for their college applications and beyond. The opportunity offers chances to gain skills in marketing, entrepreneurship, leadership and more. Students will have the chance to receive college scholarships while making a potential lifesaving impact in the fight against cancer.

Students can run individually or co-campaign with up to two others to expand their reach.

Apply and campaign for a spot.