AIA Cincinnati announces winners of 2021 CRANawards

The Custom Residential Architects Network of The American Institute of Architects has chapters across the country to provide education, advocacy, and a professional network for architects working in the housing sector, including single family and multi-family dwellings. AIA Cincinnati‘s CRANawards returned as an in-person event this year, held at Pincroft, The Powel Crosley, Jr. Estate. Eight residential projects received awards, created by architects based in Greater Cincinnati.

2021 CRANawards Winners:

25 Year Award : John Senhauser Architects for Chardonnay Ridge Residence

: John Senhauser Architects for Chardonnay Ridge Residence Architectural Addition : Terry Boling Architect for Elm Street Residence

: Terry Boling Architect for Elm Street Residence Architectural Interior : Ryan Duebber Architect for the Standish Residence

: Ryan Duebber Architect for the Standish Residence Kitchen : Ryan Duebber Architect for BC Kitchen

: Ryan Duebber Architect for BC Kitchen Multi-Unit Housing : New Republic Architecture for The Reakirt Building

: New Republic Architecture for The Reakirt Building New Custom Housing : drawing dept for Dogtrot 2

: drawing dept for Dogtrot People’s Choice Award : Architectural DesignWorks Studio LLC for Ohio Farmhouse

: Architectural DesignWorks Studio LLC for Ohio Farmhouse Student: Lydia Klus, Andy Failor and Matthew Monterosso (UC DAAP) for Generational Modular Living

“Cincinnati’s residential architecture community is strong and influential, including helping AIA National found CRAN,” said Rick Meyer, chair of the 2021 CRANawards. “To celebrate the incredible and diverse talent in our region, AIA Cincinnati is one of the few local chapters nationally to have an awards program focused specifically on residential architecture.”

AIA Cincinnati launched the CRANawards in 2009 to celebrate outstanding projects by residential architects working in nine southwestern Ohio counties. Winners are chosen by a jury of residential architects working outside of the region. The 2021 jury was led by Warren Knight Lloyd, AIA, founder of Lloyd Architects based in Utah. It also included John DeForest, AIA, Deforest architects in Seattle, Washington; Luis Jauregui, FAIA, Jauregui Architecture, Construction, Interiors in Austin, Texas; and Hanna Vaugh, AIA VY Architecture in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“It was a welcome treat for the awards jury to gather together, although virtually, to discuss and evaluate the range of work going on in the Cincinnati region right now,” said Lloyd. “From thoughtful bathroom reconfigurations to large scale mixed-use urban projects, these residential architects are doing creative, problem solving work. There is a certain post-pandemic catharsis now in gathering together in person to talk about the power of architecture in the places we dwell.”

An exhibit of the CRANawards winning projects will be displayed at the Cincinnati Center for Architecture and Design (1114 Race Street in Over-the-Rhine) in October.

AIA Cincinnati is the voice of the architectural profession and a resource for its members in service to society. Founded in 1870, AIA Cincinnati was the fourth chartered chapter of the American Institute of Architects.

www.aiacincinnati.org