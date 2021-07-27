Cincinnati Public Library seeks 2022 Writer-In-Residence

The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Library is now accepting applications for its 2022 Writer-In-Residence position. The goal of this program is to create a connection between the library and local writers and readers through immersive workshops, both in person and virtual. The Writer-In-Residence will serve as the face of Cincinnati public libraries in the literary and cultural scene.

Applicants to this prestigious position should be actively engaged in their local literary community and show strong merit for their craft.

Current Writer-in-Residence Dani McClain

The Writer-in-Residence program receives funding through the generosity of Naomi Tucker Gerwin and donors to The Library Foundation. The Writer-in-Residence will receive a $10,000 stipend, as well as promotion and exposure as the selected Library Writer-in-Residence.

“Being the library’s writer-in-residence has allowed me to share what I know with eager, intrepid writers and readers from across the city and county. Through panels and podcasting, I’ve tried to introduce other local and regional leaders in literary culture to library patrons, and I’ve enjoyed the many conversations we’ve had about books and ideas,” said current Writer-in-Residence Dani McClain. “This has been a tremendous honor, and I encourage those who are interested to apply.”

Applications are due by Friday, Aug. 20.