Local fundraisers support pets and children

Pets and kids need your support this summer. Here are two chances to chip in...

Save the Animals Foundation is holding its biggest raffle of the year, Paw Draw, now through Aug. 31. Raffle tickets are available online. Three monetary prizes will be awarded:

First: $2,000

Second: $1,000

Third: $500

Garfield

Noelle

“Chairpets” for the 2021 STAF Paw Draw are Noelle and Garfield. Both are at STAF currently waiting for their forever homes. “STAF is a unique organization that relies upon dedicated volunteers to maintain the best care for our dogs and cats,” says Kara Markham, a volunteer and board member. “All STAF funding comes from donations, grants, and fundraising events. STAF Paw Draw is one of our biggest fundraisers each year.”

STAF is a volunteer run, nonprofit shelter and adoption center for dogs and cats in the greater Cincinnati area that has cared for these animals for 28 years.

www.staf.org

NewPath Child and Family Solutions is asking people to donate in support of students returning to school this year. They want to make sure that each student has the resources they need to succeed. Different support options are available on their website including monetary donations, shopping via Amazon and donating supplies.

NewPath, formerly St. Joseph Orphanage, is a comprehensive behavioral health and educational treatment agency that helps children and their families on the road to recovery and success.

https://newpath.org