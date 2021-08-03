Names in the News

Who’s moving up or pitching in across the nonprofit community in Greater Cincinnati…

Cortona Sessions for New Music

Briana Matzke

Brianna Matzke, assistant professor of music at Wilmington College, has been named executive director of Cortona Sessions, a destination for emerging composers and performers seeking to collaborate, learn, grow and create. Matzke earned her bachelor’s in music from the University of Kansas and Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She also runs “The Response Project” where composers are encouraged to write music based on a pre-existing artwork or idea.

Learning Grove

Roseann Hayes

Roseann Culley Hayes has been appointed vice president of advancement. An alumna of Denison University and Ohio State University, Hayes has more than 25 years of experience with nonprofit organizations, serving in program and fundraising positions for 55 North and Christ Hospital Foundation, among others.

Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati

Monica DeFosse

Monica DeFosse has been named the new – and first – development director for Right to Life. Monica graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2021.

Santa Maria Community Services

Guillermo Villa

Guillermo Villa has been appointed board chair. Villa has been a part of the Santa Maria board since 2016, serving as secretary, governance committee chair, and most recently, board vice chair. He has been employed at Johnson & Johnson since 2003 where he is currently a director in the medical devices sector. Villa is also working towards his MBA at the University of Cincinnati.