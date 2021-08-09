African American Chamber announces inaugural members of 2046 Commission

The Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce announced 12 inaugural members of its 2046 Commision. The commission was established in March 2021 as a way to create economic equity, promote Black businesses as a way to foster innovation, and promote their business outside the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

Jason Dunn

“The 2046 Commission has assembled an impressive team from top organizations to develop recommendations and comprehensive regional alignment,” said Jason Dunn, AACC board chair and co-chair of the 2046 Commission.

Inaugural members of the 2046 Commission:

Dr. Rachel Angel , founder and CEO, Peerro

Oscar Bedolla, international strategy and finance senior manager, Amazon

Tammy Bennett, partner, chief equity & inclusion officer, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP

Kelly Bonnell, executive director, Main Street Ventures

Rep. Sedrick Denson, Ohio House of Representatives

Terri C. England, CEO, The England Project, LLC

Crystal German, principal, Prosperity Labs

Darryl Haley, CEO and general manager, Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority

Hon. Shannon Jones, Warren County Commissioner and executive director, Groundwork Ohio

Chris Powell, CEO, Talmetrix

Rep. Rachel Roberts, Kentucky House of Representatives

, Kentucky House of Representatives Demario S. Tucker, lead reliability & maintenance engineering manager, Amazon Air Division

The 2046 comission was founded to highlight the next 25 years of progress of Black businesses in Cincinnati and NKY. Members will explore creative ways to help innovate these businesses and foster the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.