African American Chamber announces inaugural members of 2046 Commission

The Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce announced 12 inaugural members of its 2046 Commision. The commission was established in March 2021 as a way to create economic equity, promote Black businesses as a way to foster innovation, and promote their business outside the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.
“The 2046 Commission has assembled an impressive team from top organizations to develop recommendations and comprehensive regional alignment,” said Jason Dunn, AACC board chair and co-chair of the 2046 Commission.
Inaugural members of the 2046 Commission:
- Dr. Rachel Angel, founder and CEO, Peerro
- Oscar Bedolla, international strategy and finance senior manager, Amazon
- Tammy Bennett, partner, chief equity & inclusion officer, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP
- Kelly Bonnell, executive director, Main Street Ventures
- Rep. Sedrick Denson, Ohio House of Representatives
- Terri C. England, CEO, The England Project, LLC
- Crystal German, principal, Prosperity Labs
- Darryl Haley, CEO and general manager, Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
- Hon. Shannon Jones, Warren County Commissioner and executive director, Groundwork Ohio
- Chris Powell, CEO, Talmetrix
- Rep. Rachel Roberts, Kentucky House of Representatives
- Demario S. Tucker, lead reliability & maintenance engineering manager, Amazon Air Division
The 2046 comission was founded to highlight the next 25 years of progress of Black businesses in Cincinnati and NKY. Members will explore creative ways to help innovate these businesses and foster the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.