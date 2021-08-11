Frankenthaler Foundation’s Climate Initiative funds two local institutions

The Helen Frankenthaler Foundation has awarded $5.1 million to 79 institutions nationwide, through the Frankenthaler Climate Initiative, and simultaneously announced an additional $5 million dedicated to the initiative, to be awarded over the next two years. Two of these institutions are local, the Cincinnati Art Museum and the Taft Museum of Art.

Taft Museum of Art

Cincinnati Art Museum

The 2021 grantees represent a broad cross-section of collecting institutions across more than 25 states, ranging from smaller, specialized museums to regional powerhouses and major encyclopedic institutions, with annual operating budgets ranging in size from less than million to nearly $500 million.

Applications were evaluated on the bases of both feasibility and potential impact, and monetary awards have been issued in proportion to the scope and timeline of the project. Recipients are required to track and report their energy and greenhouse gas reduction in Energy Star® Portfolio Manager, providing important data for the cultural sector and the climate movement.

The application process for the next grantmaking cycle is expected to commence in early 2022.

http://frankenthalerclimateinitiative.org/award-announcement/