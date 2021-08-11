Freedom Center creates new fund to honor lifelong educator

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center recently announced the Verneida I. Britton Memorial Fund, in celebration of her life and to ensure her legacy lives on in terms of commitment to excellence in education, guest experience and cultural leadership development among young people.

Verneida I. Britton lived her life educating and helping others achieve their goals. In particular, she had a love for teaching history and inspiring youth to reach their full potential. Verneida brought this passion to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center when it opened in 2004, playing a significant role in developing some of its key programs. She passed away this past March.

The late Verneida I. Britton

“Our mother considered the Freedom Center her other family. She loved the mission, the staff and the volunteers, but she especially loved the youth docents. She’d be so honored to be a part of continuing to support the development of the youth docents,” said Renee (Britton) Johnson. “As her daughter, I am honored to have this memorial established by the museum that meant so much to my mother, to my brother and to this city.”

The fund will ensure Verneida’s work lives on, moving us ever closer to inclusive freedom by inspiring current and future leaders in this ongoing struggle.

To donate, give online at freedomcenter.org/engage/donate and note “Verneida I. Britton Memorial Fund” in the Tribute section. Or donate by mail to:

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Attn: Development Department/Verneida I. Britton Memorial Fund

50 East Freedom Way

Cincinnati, OH 45202