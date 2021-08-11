Cincinnati Observatory names first woman executive director

The Cincinnati Observatory has promoted Anna Hehman, director of operations, to lead the iconic Cincinnati institution at a pivotal time in the observatory’s history.

Hehman, who has been on staff with the Observatory since January 2015, will be the first woman to serve as executive director. As director of operations, Hehman led the Observatory’s fundraising and development efforts, as well as finances, human resources and marketing.

Anna Hehman

“I’m thrilled and honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for our organization,” Hehman said, “and am looking forward to ensuring that this National Historic Landmark continues to educate, engage and inspire our community about astronomy and space science for many years to come.”

The observatory’s board of trustees engaged a search committee led by executive search firm Alinti to evaluate potential new leaders.

Hehman has 15 years of experience in the nonprofit world working for several organizations, including the American Cancer Society and Notre Dame Academy. She is a graduate of Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s C-Change program (Class 3) and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Northern Kentucky program (2014 Class). She has served on the boards of Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati, as well as Xavier University’s Private Interests in Public Good program. She also volunteers with the Women’s Fund of Greater Cincinnati, and serves as a volunteer cake baker for Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and Social Center.

Hehman’s appointment comes at an exciting time, as the observatory continues to grow its programming, including more online programming to broaden its reach, despite the limitations of the pandemic.