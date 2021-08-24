CET and Think TV recognized with six regional Emmy awards

Two programs created by CET and ThinkTV – “$martPath with Megan Piphus” and “The Memphis Belle: Her Final Mission” – have been recognized with three 2021 Ohio Valley Emmy Awards each.

“$martPath with Megan Piphus” won the following:

Children/Youth/Teens Programming : Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen

: Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen Graphic Artists – Visual Effects or Compositing : Michael Seppelt

: Michael Seppelt Musical Composition/Arrangement: Megan Piphus

Megan Piphus and Bebe from $martPath

“The Memphis Belle: Her Final Mission” won the following:

Documentary – Historical : Richard Wonderling, Richard Nordstrom, Zach Kramer, Ken LaRock

: Richard Wonderling, Richard Nordstrom, Zach Kramer, Ken LaRock Performer/Narrator : Bruce Cromer

: Bruce Cromer Writer – Long Form Content: Richard Wonderling

Narrator Bruce Cromer

CET and ThinkTV were nominated for a total of 15 Regional Emmy Awards by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Work that was recognized but didn’t win includes:

Education/Schools – Short Form or Long Form

“Schoolwide SEL: Explicit SEL Instruction,” Lynnette Carlino

“Getting to Work: Smart Money,” Mark Lammers

“$martPath with Megan Piphus: Blackbeard the Pirate,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen

“$martPath with Megan Piphus: Kevin Becomes Famous,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen

Children/Youth/Teens – Short Form Content

“Full STEAM Ahead,” Kevin Cornell, Heather Cornell

Lifestyle – Short Form Content

“Hobby Hunting,” Kaelin Hagler

Documentary – Cultural/Topical

“The Dayton Arcade: Waking the Giant – Part One,” Richard Wonderling

Informational/Instructional

“$martPath with Megan Piphus: Good Boy the Dog,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen

“$martPath with Megan Piphus: Flea the Frog,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen

