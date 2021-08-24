CET and Think TV recognized with six regional Emmy awards

Two programs created by CET and ThinkTV – “$martPath with Megan Piphus” and “The Memphis Belle: Her Final Mission” – have been recognized with three 2021 Ohio Valley Emmy Awards each.
“$martPath with Megan Piphus” won the following:
- Children/Youth/Teens Programming: Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen
- Graphic Artists – Visual Effects or Compositing: Michael Seppelt
- Musical Composition/Arrangement: Megan Piphus
“The Memphis Belle: Her Final Mission” won the following:
- Documentary – Historical: Richard Wonderling, Richard Nordstrom, Zach Kramer, Ken LaRock
- Performer/Narrator: Bruce Cromer
- Writer – Long Form Content: Richard Wonderling
CET and ThinkTV were nominated for a total of 15 Regional Emmy Awards by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Work that was recognized but didn’t win includes:
Education/Schools – Short Form or Long Form
- “Schoolwide SEL: Explicit SEL Instruction,” Lynnette Carlino
- “Getting to Work: Smart Money,” Mark Lammers
- “$martPath with Megan Piphus: Blackbeard the Pirate,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen
- “$martPath with Megan Piphus: Kevin Becomes Famous,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen
Children/Youth/Teens – Short Form Content
- “Full STEAM Ahead,” Kevin Cornell, Heather Cornell
Lifestyle – Short Form Content
- “Hobby Hunting,” Kaelin Hagler
Documentary – Cultural/Topical
- “The Dayton Arcade: Waking the Giant – Part One,” Richard Wonderling
Informational/Instructional
- “$martPath with Megan Piphus: Good Boy the Dog,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen
- “$martPath with Megan Piphus: Flea the Frog,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen