Education, Radio/TV, Recognition

CET and Think TV recognized with six regional Emmy awards

by  • 

Two programs created by CET and ThinkTV – “$martPath with Megan Piphus” and “The Memphis Belle: Her Final Mission” – have been recognized with three 2021 Ohio Valley Emmy Awards each.

$martPath with Megan Piphus” won the following:

  • Children/Youth/Teens Programming: Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen
  • Graphic Artists – Visual Effects or Compositing: Michael Seppelt
  • Musical Composition/Arrangement: Megan Piphus
Megan Piphus and Bebe from $martPath

The Memphis Belle: Her Final Mission” won the following:

  • Documentary – Historical: Richard Wonderling, Richard Nordstrom, Zach Kramer, Ken LaRock
  • Performer/Narrator: Bruce Cromer
  • Writer – Long Form Content: Richard Wonderling
Narrator Bruce Cromer

CET and ThinkTV were nominated for a total of 15 Regional Emmy Awards by the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Work that was recognized but didn’t win includes:

Education/Schools – Short Form or Long Form

  • “Schoolwide SEL: Explicit SEL Instruction,” Lynnette Carlino 
  • “Getting to Work: Smart Money,” Mark Lammers 
  • “$martPath with Megan Piphus: Blackbeard the Pirate,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen 
  • “$martPath with Megan Piphus: Kevin Becomes Famous,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen

Children/Youth/Teens – Short Form Content

  • “Full STEAM Ahead,” Kevin Cornell, Heather Cornell

Lifestyle – Short Form Content

  • “Hobby Hunting,” Kaelin Hagler

Documentary – Cultural/Topical

  • “The Dayton Arcade: Waking the Giant – Part One,” Richard Wonderling

Informational/Instructional 

  • “$martPath with Megan Piphus: Good Boy the Dog,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen 
  • “$martPath with Megan Piphus: Flea the Frog,” Colin Scianamblo, Megan Piphus, Julie Heath, Kitty Lensman, Mark Lammers, Jason Garrison, Paul Verhagen

https://ohiovalleyemmy.org

https://www.cetconnect.org

Leave a Reply