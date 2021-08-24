Xavier Music Series: 2021-22 a season of mavericks

The Xavier University Music Series announces its return to fully in-person events with a diverse 2021-22 concert season featuring innovators – from an all-women mariachi band to jazz giants in the making and a trio of pianistic mavericks. Series director Polina Bespalko has assembled a season of her personal favorites to welcome us all back to live performance.

Saturday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.

Flor de Toloache

These Latin GRAMMY Winners were New York City’s first all­-women mariachi group and continue to carve their own unique path.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m.

Gerald Clayton Trio

Six-time Grammy-nominated pianist, composer and band leader Gerald Clayton earned recent Recording Academy recognition for “Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard,” his debut release on Blue Note Records. Here he presents his trio, featuring bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Marcus Gilmore.

Thursday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m.

Stephen Hough

One of the most distinctive artists of his generation, and recognized widely as a polymath, Stephen Hough combines a distinguished career as a pianist with those of composer and writer and thought leader.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m.

Zsolt Bognár

Known to many around the globe in musical and cultural circles, Bognár is host of the award-winning film series “Living the Classical Life,” providing a peek into the personalities of performers, including Stephen Hough. As concert pianist, he is known for his thoughtful programming and his highly engaging concert commentary.

Saturday, April 9, 8 p.m.

Shai Maestro

Since his debut with his jazz trio in 2010, the classically trained Maestro has shaped a strong personal identity, crafting unique arrangements to shed new light on classic songs and displaying a musical fluidity that defies categorization.

Friday, April 22, 8 p.m.

Ivo Pogorelich

At the 1980 Chopin Competition Pogorelich failed to make it through to the final round, causing several judges to withdraw and the great pianist Martha Argerich to declare him “a genius.” Appearances with top orchestras and a Deutsche Grammophon contract soon followed. And he has continued to elude expectations ever since.

Wednesday, May 4, 8 p.m.

Sergei Babayan

The Armenian-American pianist Sergei Babayan is familiar to followers of the local Art of the Piano festival as faculty artist. He is as famous for his teaching as for his playing, counting among his students one Daniil Trifonov, who opens the CSO season in September. But his playing is legendary and his repertoire broad.

Get Tickets

513-745-3162 or bespalkop@xavier.edu