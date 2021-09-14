Talbert House honors Alexander, Allen and Schwab at Sept. 24 luncheon

Talbert House hosts its 2021 Annual Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency on Friday, Sept. 24, celebrating the past year’s achievements and honoring those who have made a positive impact on the community.

This year’s honorees are Robert Alexander, Nadine Allen and Kathy Schwab.

Alexander, retired senior vice president of PNC Bank, will be honored with the Ernest Talbert Award. A Vietnam combat veteran, Alexander has continued to support the veteran community by volunteering to help establish the Veterans in Crisis Program at Talbert House.

Allen, retired Court of Common Pleas judge, will receive the Agnes Seasongood Award. Known for being fair but firm on the bench, Judge Allen founded the Just Solutions Commission, which is focused on improving the administration of justice.

Schwab, retired executive director of LISC Greater Cincinnati, will be honored with the Community Service Award. She is a life-long urban advocate and continues to focus on finding funding for the gap in affordable housing.

Award Sponsors are Clark Schaefer Hackett, Model Group and Paycom; Mission Moment Sponsor is AT&T. Reservations for the luncheon can be made on the Talbert House web site.

