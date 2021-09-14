Pyramid Hill celebrates the planning process in final 2021 exhibition

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum has announced its final indoor exhibition of 2021, “From the Reject Files: Drawings, Maquette, and Proposals.”

This group exhibition of artwork by the Board and members of the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance will be open through Oct. 23 in the contemporary galleries of the Pyramid Hill Museum. Featuring works by artists including Manami Ishimura, Leticia Bajuyo and Wells Mason, this exhibition celebrates an often-undervalued part of the art making process – planning and prototyping.

“’You never know unless you try’ is a statement that most artists have heard throughout their careers. As many of us continue to build a thick skin over the years, we tend to form a culmination of unrealized ideas and works. Whether it be that the idea was not quite flushed out enough or perhaps just not the right fit for the proposed exhibition, this process is still a very significant component of our profession” says artist and MSA member, Stacey Holloway. “The Mid-South Sculpture Alliance and Pyramid Hill … wanted to bring light to this relevant part of a sculptor’s practice as a way to celebrate the continuous dedication and confidence it takes to put your ideas out into the real world.”

Artworks included in this exhibition range from small- and medium-sized maquettes – made in preparation of the completion of monumental sculptures – to reference photos taken by exhibiting artists, to five-minute preparatory sketches that birthed infinitely more complex iterations of projects.

According to Pyramid Hill Interim Director Dr. Lee Sanders, “This group exhibition of artwork by MSA members gives the public the opportunity to see another side of art making – the planning process. We hope visitors enjoy this exhibition that highlights process and celebrates practice, and the diversity of methods artists use to envision, plan and execute their visions.”

www.pyramidhill.org