CET is ME: ‘Backlot’ block party honors Dr. O’dell Owens

Thursday’s CET is ME on the ‘Backlot’ celebrates Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens. This VIP Event, held just beneath “The Singing Mural,” on the south side of the CET Building, will include:

Heavy hors d’ oeuvres

Beer and wine

Entertainment by The Cincinnati Boychoir

Interactions with PBS characters

characters The world premiere of “The Singing Mural” coming to life courtesy of Brave Berlin, the team that brought Luminosity and BLINK to Cincinnati!

Dr. O’Dell Owens

Timeline:

7 p.m. Doors open

7:45 p.m. Entertainment begins

8:15 p.m. Presentation to Dr. Owens

8:45 p.m. Mural’s debut

Tickets: $100

CET is ME will morph into neighborhood block party on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 from 7 to 11 p.m.:

Live entertainment Friday – Soul Pocket Band Saturday – Elementz

Food trucks

Beer and wine

PBS characters

Photo ops & more

Tickets: $20

www.CETconnect.org/cet-is-me