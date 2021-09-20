Event Preview, Recognition

CET is ME: ‘Backlot’ block party honors Dr. O’dell Owens

Thursday’s CET is ME on the ‘Backlot’ celebrates Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens. This VIP Event, held just beneath “The Singing Mural,” on the south side of the CET Building, will include:

  • Heavy hors d’ oeuvres
  • Beer and wine
  • Entertainment by The Cincinnati Boychoir
  • Interactions with PBS characters
  • The world premiere of “The Singing Mural” coming to life courtesy of Brave Berlin, the team that brought Luminosity and BLINK to Cincinnati!
Dr. O’Dell Owens

Timeline:

  • 7 p.m. Doors open
  • 7:45 p.m. Entertainment begins
  • 8:15 p.m. Presentation to Dr. Owens
  • 8:45 p.m. Mural’s debut

Tickets: $100

CET is ME will morph into neighborhood block party on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 from 7 to 11 p.m.:

  • Live entertainment
    • Friday – Soul Pocket Band
    • Saturday – Elementz
  • Food trucks
  • Beer and wine
  • PBS characters
  • Photo ops & more

Tickets: $20

www.CETconnect.org/cet-is-me

