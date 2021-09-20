Coalition fighting hate crimes expanding local service offerings

To fight a rising tide of hate crimes reported locally, the Cincinnati Regional Coalition Against Hate is expanding its services and offerings.

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will now serve as the convener of CRCAH. Hiring its first program manager, the Coalition is poised to grow its services within the next year. The Coalition officially launched in 2018 as a nonpartisan alliance of organizations committed to being vigilant against hate activity by supporting impacted communities and fostering acceptance, compassion, and justice for all in the Cincinnati region.

Sarah Weiss, CEO of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center

Julie Sunderland, an arts professional with experience in leading change through social justice, was recently hired as the Program Manager for CRCAH. She will be leading direct victim and incident support services as well as fundraising efforts. The role includes tracking hate crimes locally and developing programs to engage the community to fulfill CRCAH’s mission.

The multifaith organization is made up of passionate individuals and organizations committed to the idea that every individual is entitled to dignity and respect, without prejudice toward race, color, gender, gender identity, (dis)ability, language, religion, or lack thereof, creed, national origin, sexual orientation and economic status.

“We are honored to take a lead in the work of the coalition, which aligns with our work of inspiring action today,” said Sarah L. Weiss, CEO of the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. “Fighting racism, antisemitism, injustice and hatred has never been as important as it is right now.”

Weiss said the Coalition will work to track local data on hate crimes, an important metric with limited data. The FBI reported 7,314 hate crimes in the United States in the year 2019, which is an 18% increase from the 6,222 hate crimes reported in 2011, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

CRCAH partners include: The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, the American Jewish Committee of Cincinnati, Bridges of Faith Trialogue, Equality Cincinnati, Hamilton County Developmental Disabilities Services, Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati, Intercommunity Justice and Peace Center, Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, Jewish Community Relations Council, RefugeeConnect, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Northern Kentucky University, City of Cincinnati Office of Human Relations, Sikh Community of Greater Cincinnati, Urban Appalachian Community Coalition, University of Cincinnati, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, YWCA of Greater Cincinnati and Xavier University.

“Minority communities are experiencing a dramatic rise in hatred right now. One day, it is the Asian or Hispanic community,” said Jaipal Singh, an active member of the Sikh community and the Coalition Against Hate. “The next, it is the Black community, or the Muslim community. Whether it is through hurtful hate speech or violent hate crime, we know everyday Cincinnatians who are being targeted because of their identity. My own community is getting attacked everyday. Across the nation, innocent people have lost their lives. But as a Sikh, I stand up against hate by living the symbolism of my turban: a beacon of hope, a sign of love, and a commitment to recognize the human race as One. We must embrace these values to unite against hate. We must all stand up in solidarity to ensure that hate has no place here in our town.”

https://cincinnaticoalition.org