Call for artists to 2022 Summerfair poster competition

Summerfair Cincinnati (SFC) is pleased to announce the 2022 Summerfair Poster Competition is now open.



The winning design will become the official visual icon for Summerfair 2022. The artist is awarded $2,500 as well as wide spread recognition through the Summerfair marketing campaign. The poster serves as the cornerstone of the advertising and public relations program each year and will become a collector’s item. To view a history of past winning posters, visit the Summerfair Poster Collection page.



For entry guidelines visit Summerfair online.

Key Dates

Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. – Entry deadline; all submissions must be at one of the drop-off sites.

at 5 p.m. – Entry deadline; all submissions must be at one of the drop-off sites. Jan. 19 – Winner notified; all other submissions returned to drop-off sites.

– Winner notified; all other submissions returned to drop-off sites. Feb. 1 Tuesday at 5 p.m. – Deadline to pick up submissions. Unclaimed entries become the property of SFC.