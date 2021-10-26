MLK Holiday Commission seeks nominations for 37th annual awards

The City of Cincinnati’s Office of Human Relations is joining the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission to request nominations for its 2022 Commemorative Celebration. The annual event, which celebrates the King Holiday Observance, is the King Center’s premier fundraiser.

Martin Luther King Jr.

The King Center was founded in 1968 by the late Coretta Scott King. It’s mission is “to keep the spirit, dream and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. alive.” In addition, the center hopes to inspire new generations to carry forward King’s unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers.

Each January, the Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission holds a ceremony commemorating Dr. King and his legacy. This event enables the State of Ohio to recognize Dr. King’s legacy and celebrate the service and achievements of activists, humanitarians and organizations that are doing work in the spirit of Dr. King. Proceeds from the awards ceremony will benefit free programming and events from the King Center, which are open to the public throughout the year and benefit the nonviolence work and training activities.

Awards will be presented in the following categories.

Governor’s Humanitarian Award

Individual Award

Organization Award

Collaborative Effort Award

Youth Capturing the Vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Participants are encouraged to submit nominations electronically by downloading and completing the nomination form. Then, email completed forms to the Commission. There is no limit on the number of nominations individuals submit.

The Commission this year reformatted the awards and nomination timeline. Nominations for five awards will now be accepted year-round. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 30 for this coming January 2022 event. Any nominations received after Oct. 30 will be considered for next year’s event. Recipients will be recognized for both documented achievements and work to continue the spirit of Dr. King’s dreams for this nation.

The Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission was established in 1985 by Executive Order. The Commission is a statewide advocate of Dr. King’s principles of nonviolence and annually honors Ohio’s citizens who work to promote diversity and eliminate discrimination through nonviolent methods. The awards gala is just one of many week-long events that the King Center hosts and celebrates in observance of MLK Day.