Pies take the cake at Meals on Wheels Bust a Crust! fundraiser

Pick up a pie. Help a senior.

Buy a delicious pie this fall and help provide meals and care to local seniors. Bust a Crust!, a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY, continues through Nov. 15.



Celebrity pie provider Jean-Francois Flechet of Taste of Belgium

Choose from Thanksgiving pies such as pumpkin, pecan, apple and sweet potato from local bakers and bakeries. This year gluten-free pumpkin is also available. Each pie is priced at $25, enough to help Meals on Wheels feed a local senior for a week.

This year there is also a homegrown classic and Prized Pie Presenter – Frisch’s Pumpkin Pie. This traditional holiday favorite is available for $30 per pie.

This year’s featured celebrity pie is from Jean-Francois Flechet and Taste of Belgium. His Apricot White Chocolate Pie is inspired by Belgian baking and is priced at $40 per pie.

Pie pick-up day will be Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Xavier University’s Hoff Dining Commons, 4625 Herald Ave., Cincinnati OH 45207.

Order Bust a Crust! pies.

muchmorethanameal.org