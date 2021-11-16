St. Francis Seraph Ministries names next executive director

Following an extensive search, Saint Francis Seraph Ministries board of directors has named Mary Pat Raupach, Ed.D. as the organization’s next executive director.

A seasoned nonprofit professional, Raupach starts her new position Dec. 1. She will succeed Chris Schuerman, who has lead Saint Francis Seraph Ministries for seven years and will retire at the end of the year.

Mary Pat Raupach

Raupach comes to SFSM from Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, where she has been director of workforce development and support. In this role, she oversees the work of her department and serves as the relationship manager for 20 community partner organizations and nonprofit agencies.

“Mary Pat is a strong team leader with an extensive background in nonprofit management and relationship building,” said Tom Gruber, chair of the SFSM board. “Her wide variety of experience, education and professional skills will serve our community well, as we head into winter facing increased homelessness and food insecurity at this particular point in the pandemic,” he added.

Raupach has been a tireless advocate for community building and workforce development. Her volunteer and civic work also includes Bethany House Services, Cincinnati Works, Junior Achievement and Partnership Against Trafficking of Humans. She holds a professional degree as Doctor in Education from University of Cincinnati.

About St. Francis Seraph Ministries:

The Franciscan Friars have been serving the homeless and working poor in our community for more than 175 years. St. Francis Seraph Ministries, in partnership with other agencies in the St. Anthony Center, continues that legacy to nourish and nurture those in need. Through a lens of racial equity and justice, SFSM inspires change and innovation to provide life’s most basic needs and fill the gaps in local safety net services.

