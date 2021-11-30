Art of the Piano announces new competition

Thanks to a $100,000 Venture Fund Grant from the Sphinx Organization, the Nina Simone Piano Competition will take place in the summer of 2023. Collaborators on this new project are the Art of the Piano Festival + Foundation, the Sphinx Organization, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

This bi-annual competition, named in honor of the renowned singer and pianist, is specifically geared for talented young Black American pianists. The aim of this is to give young artists a very visible platform to showcase their skills, gain opportunities, experience and support. Additionally, the competition aims to get more Black American artists on concert stages in general, to commission new works, and to add more African American pianistic voices to the classical canon.

The competition will be held immediately before the annual Art of the Piano festival on the campus of University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Prize winners will receive cash prizes and the have chance to perform with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in the fall of 2023 as part of their season.

The competition will have three divisions:

Junior Division: ages 10-13

Senior Division: ages 14-17

Young Artists Division: ages 18-35

ninasimonepianocompetition.org